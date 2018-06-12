Street hockey organizer puts name forward for Port Alberni’s city council election

Tali Campbell has announced he will put his name forward in the municipal election this October for Port Alberni city council. PHOTO SUBMITTED

Tali Campbell has announced he will put his name forward this October in the municipal election for Port Alberni city council.

Campbell, 23, moved to Port Alberni last August to take the job as director of business operations for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. He said he has fallen in love with the city.

“I see the potential our city has and I want to be one of the people who work on getting it there,” said Campbell.

Campbell has a strong belief in the importance of community involvement and volunteering. When he isn’t working for the Bulldogs, or his recently opened business, he can be found helping with a variety of organizations, including the Alberni Aquarium, KidSport, the Canada Day Parade organizing committee and the Five Acre Shaker.

Campbell spent most of his early life in Nanaimo, where he developed his passion for community participation and volunteerism. He sat on the Nanaimo Youth Advisory Council for three years.

“I believe my time on the [Nanaimo] Youth Council gives me a unique perspective, and if I’m elected to council I’ll work with my colleagues to try to get more young people to take an interest in city issues,” he said.

Campbell was chairman for the Vote Yes Committee leading up to last winter’s sports and events centre referendum in the City of Nanaimo. He also organized three world-record attempts for longest street hockey games. He ran for Nanaimo city council in 2014.