Street banners are the latest vehicle for public art in Chilliwack

Uniquely Chilliwack street banner program will add some colour to the Yale-Vedder corridor

A new public art street banner program is being established. (Jennifer Feinberg)

A new avenue to encourage public art will see artists creating “uniquely Chilliwack” street banners.

The new street-banner program from City of Chilliwack will be adding some colour to the Yale/Vedder corridor, and in Sardis.

An artist call-out for designs went out with a deadline of June 7.

“The installation of streetlight banners is intended to enhance the public realm and complement the surrounding neighbourhood and natural environment, thereby contributing to the overall quality of life in the community,” reads the project description in the staff report.

The city’s banner program will be in addition to the ‘I love Downtown’ banners. They are offering $100 for each design chosen, and artists can submit up to four designs.

CEPCO will take care of all the downtown banner brackets, while the city’s program will focus on banners outside the downtown.

The submitted artwork for the “uniquely Chilliwack” themed city banners will be adjudicated by members of the city’s public art advisory committee.

The committee members will work with the artist or artists chosen, before a recommendation on the design is forwarded for council approval.

Council approved the creation of a public art street banner program, at a cost of $15,000.

The deadline for submissions is June 7, 2019, and for more details contact: Carol Marleau, Manager of Leisure Development via email at marleau@chilliwack.com

