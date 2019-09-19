Stray cats hit by cars require $11,000 in medical care, says Abbotsford SPCA

Six injured cats have been brought to branch in last two weeks

Two-year-old Cedar is among six stray cats that were hit by cars and brought to the Abbotsford SPCA over the last two weeks. (BC SPCA photo)

The Abbotsford SPCA branch is asking for the public’s help with approximately $11,000 in medical costs and associated care for several stray cats who were hit by cars in the last two weeks.

Four of the cats – Cedar, Hobbs, Hattrick and Bendito – were all found separately and brought in by Good Samaritans.

Cedar, a two-year-old orange tabby, will need surgery to remove a broken femoral head. He has an open wound on his tail caused by the impact when he was hit.

He required X-rays to assess his injury, is receiving pain medication and needs cage rest.

Hobbs is a 10-month-old kitten who sustained a traumatic injury to one of his back legs and will need to have an amputation surgery.

Ringer said he will need at least a month in SPCA care to recover.

Hattrick is an eight-month-old kitten who has a broken leg. The vet recommended a cast and cage rest as the injury may heal on its own. If not, he will require an amputation.

Bendito is a three-month-old black-and-white kitten. X-rays revealed he has a fractured pelvis, and he is on cage rest to heal.

He will need additional X-rays to determine if he will require surgery to have his pelvis plated.

A fifth cat, Whisker, has already had surgery to remove a damaged leg, and a kitten, Quinn, received medical treatment but did not survive.

Ringer said the SPCA urges that cats be kept indoors have access to an enclosed outdoor space, such as a “catio.”

Visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency to make a donation, visit the branch at 34312 Industrial Way or call 604-850-1584.

