Stray cats hit by cars require $11,000 in medical care, says Abbotsford SPCA

The Abbotsford SPCA branch is asking for the public’s help with approximately $11,000 in medical costs and associated care for several stray cats who were hit by cars in the last two weeks.
Four of the cats – Cedar, Hobbs, Hattrick and Bendito – were all found separately and brought in by Good Samaritans.
Cedar, a two-year-old orange tabby, will need surgery to remove a broken femoral head. He has an open wound on his tail caused by the impact when he was hit.
He required X-rays to assess his injury, is receiving pain medication and needs cage rest.
Hobbs is a 10-month-old kitten who sustained a traumatic injury to one of his back legs and will need to have an amputation surgery.
Ringer said he will need at least a month in SPCA care to recover.
Hattrick is an eight-month-old kitten who has a broken leg. The vet recommended a cast and cage rest as the injury may heal on its own. If not, he will require an amputation.
Bendito is a three-month-old black-and-white kitten. X-rays revealed he has a fractured pelvis, and he is on cage rest to heal.
He will need additional X-rays to determine if he will require surgery to have his pelvis plated.
A fifth cat, Whisker, has already had surgery to remove a damaged leg, and a kitten, Quinn, received medical treatment but did not survive.
Ringer said the SPCA urges that cats be kept indoors have access to an enclosed outdoor space, such as a “catio.”
Visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency to make a donation, visit the branch at 34312 Industrial Way or call 604-850-1584.