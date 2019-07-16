Strawberry Tea – a delightful afternoon of fun

Submitted

Strawberry tea – I hear you say! What a wonderful idea to fundraise for the students’ European trip next Spring. My friend and I were intrigued, so we booked our tickets as soon as we saw the advert.

We loved the idea of afternoon tea and dressed accordingly with our very pink fascinators. Just after 2 p.m. on July 6 three smiling faces greeted us and we were invited into the CSS pit to find a seat. The tables were already filling up. Each was laid out beautifully, with small plates, napkins and a posey of fresh flowers.

CSS students asked if we wanted coffee, tea, punch, water or to try their Strawberry tea. I chose a coffee and my friend a Strawberry Tea, which was served in a wonderfully dainty cup and saucer.

Next came plates of wonderful strawberry-inspired delights: black forest cake, scones, meringues – all with succulent strawberries – and our last dish was a strawberry and rhubarb crisp – not to mention the mini delights on the side serving table. Each serving was generous and each serving was delicious; brought to our table by happy smiling students and one happy smiling mum.

Sounds of appreciation on the lovely yumminess of each dish were heard, as our cups and plates were replenished until we were full to bursting.

And if that was not enough to keep us happy, we were serenaded by beautiful voices and brilliant guitar and piano playing. This was only interrupted by us all singing “Happy Birthday” to a very surprised Baylee, then to a delighted lovely lady, Sylvia.

But what impressed me the most were the students themselves. Their attentiveness to their guests, their ability to wash and tidy up, the wonderful musical accompaniment and the fact that nothing was too much trouble were commendable and yes – I know that that is how we bring up our young people and what we expect from them.

I just wanted to say a big thank you to Montana, Dalton, Taylynne (performers) and to Jasmine, Matthew, Jo-Leigha, Paige, and Georgia, along with their adult helpers, Melissa, Baylee, Mandy, Carrie, and Vix.

As others commented on how lovely it would be to have other inspired fruit-inspired teas – I would like to say, “please can we do it all again soon!”

