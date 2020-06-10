Strathcona Regional District playgrounds open

The Strathcona Regional District is opening its remaining playgrounds and outdoor equipment effective immediately.

With signage and protocols in place, the district is able to open the Blenkin Park playground in Electoral Area C, the Mitlenatch Park playground in area D, and Hagel Park playground and equipment, also in area D. With this announcement, all SRD parks, playgrounds and trails are open. The regional district had closed its amenities that had shared equipment and touched surfaces.

It had previously opened three other parks.

The regional district is asking all to refrain from using the facilities if they are experiencing any symptoms or are unable to use the facilities safely.

