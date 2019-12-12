Strathcona hotel complex venues closed due to ‘construction issues’

The Sticky Wicket, The Strathcona hotel and other venues in the same complex closed on Thursday afternoon due to ‘construction issues’ according to a Facebook post from the business. (The Sticky Wicket Pub & Restaurant/Facebook)

All venues at downtown Victoria’s Strathcona complex including The Sticky Wicket Pub and Restaurant, The Strathcona hotel and the liquor store suddenly closed on Thursday afternoon.

Construction issues are cited as the reason for the closure, according to a post from The Sticky Wicket Pub & Restaurant Facebook page.

“We are terribly sorry for any inconvenience this has caused,” the post says.

The Strathcona Complex is located in downtown Victoria at the corner of Douglas and Courtney streets. It includes a hotel, liquor store, pub, games room and clubhouse restaurant that serves as a late night venue as well.

Matt and Tena Kilroy are from Seattle and were visiting Victoria for the week. The last time they went to The Sticky Wicket Pub and Restaurant was 10 years ago and they were hoping to visit it again.

“Ten years ago we got off a cruise ship with some friends, wandered around for a few hours and just came here,” Tena said.

Matt noted they had good memories from that time and wanted to visit again but the couple saw the business was closed. Other customers were also seen trying to enter the establishment only to find signs on the door notifying them of the closure.

The Facebook post did not specify when the venues are expected to reopen.

Black Press Media has reached out to The Sticky Wicket and The Strathcona hotel for comment.

