Stranded kayakers plucked from rocks near Newcastle Island in Nanaimo

RCM-SAR #27 volunteers from Nanaimo retrieved two kayakers who had become stranded on rocks near Sayshutsun Newcastle Island Wednesday. (News Bulletin file photo)

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station No. 27 volunteers in Nanaimo helped two kayakers get back to land safely after they became stranded on some rocks near the north end of Saysutshun Newcastle Island Wednesday.

The coast guard auxiliary unit was called out shortly before 2 p.m.

“Relatives of the kayakers notified authorities when they learned the kayakers were unable to relaunch their kayaks because of the high wind, choppy seas and the steep cliffs above the shoreline at their location [that] prevented them from accessing the trails to walk out,” said Josh Minami, RCM-SAR No. 27 public relations manager, in an e-mail.

Minami said it was fortunate the relatives called early. The two paddlers were located about 20 minutes later, taken aboard the rescue vessel and brought to the Brechin Boat Ramp.

Neither of the kayakers were injured.

RCM-SAR No. 27 reminds people that the best way to communicate with or call in marine emergencies to the Canadian Coast Guard or other vessels on the water is through channel 16 on a VHF radio, by telephone by dialling #16 or via cellphone by dialling *16.

