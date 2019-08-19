Stranded hikers rescued from Mt. Hosmer

On Monday, Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to two hikers stranded on Mt. Hosmer.

On Monday, Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to two hikers stranded on Mt. Hosmer.

“Finding themselves far off route, with both in steep and loose terrain, they made the right choice to call for help, as their options were limited,” said Fernie SAR on Facebook.

The couple was located via helicopter, and SAR explained that the best options for rescue were assessed.

“The subjects were extricated one at a time by long line and flown to the Hartley Lake recreation site, where they were transferred back into the helicopter and flown to the hangar in Fernie. Fortunately, both were uninjured,” said SAR.