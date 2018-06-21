Stranded hikers brought to safety by Hope search team Sunday

Two hikers, stranded between Needle and Markhor peaks, found with help of GPS and witnesses

Hope Search and Rescue responded to two stranded hikers on the Coquihalla Summit Sunday, between Needle and Markhor peaks, locating and bringing them both to safety within five hours.

A rescue team was called by RCMP at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, June 17. They deployed up the Needle Peak trail before locating the hikers along the Markhor Peak trail. The hikers were found using information from witnesses and by communication via text message, they were brought to a temporary search and rescue base at 8:15 p.m.

17/06/2018 – #HSAR called out to locate two missing hikers at Needle Peak – team made contact with hikers at 20:54. All parties involved made it back safe & sound. @BCSARAssoc #NeedlePeak #Coquihalla #HopeSAR #HopeSearchandRescue pic.twitter.com/x11linadvR — Hope SAR (@hopesar1) June 18, 2018

“The RCMP texted them and requested a GPS location. We verified the location, call the team back and move them to the Markhor trail at approximately 20:15,” search and rescue manager Mario Levesque stated in a news release. “The SAR team had located them, did a quick medical assessment and they made their way back to command location at Zopkios maintenance shed area.”

This was the second call of the weekend for Hope rescuers, who assisted with traffic control and clean up at the scene of a pick-up truck rollover at the Highway 3 north and Exit 173 junction at 8 p.m. Friday, June 17.

