Stranded boat on Okanagan Lake towed to shore

A wayward boat near the West Kelowna Yacht Club yesterday evening kept local residents on their toes late into the night.
According to a bystander, a pontoon boat had to be towed to the yacht club around 7 p.m. after it lost power just south of the facility.
The West Kelowna Yacht club is located south of the William R. Bennett Bridge along the shores of Okanagan Lake at Gelatly Bay.
While it’s unknown how long the boat was stranded for on Okanagan Lake last night or how many people were onboard the vessel, no one was reported injured in the incident.
