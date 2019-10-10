Stranded boat on Okanagan Lake towed to shore

The photo was safely towed to the yacht club late yesterday evening (Photo courtesy of David Ogilvie)

A wayward boat near the West Kelowna Yacht Club yesterday evening kept local residents on their toes late into the night.

According to a bystander, a pontoon boat had to be towed to the yacht club around 7 p.m. after it lost power just south of the facility.

The West Kelowna Yacht club is located south of the William R. Bennett Bridge along the shores of Okanagan Lake at Gelatly Bay.

While it’s unknown how long the boat was stranded for on Okanagan Lake last night or how many people were onboard the vessel, no one was reported injured in the incident.

Five days ago a “ghostboat” washed up along the shore of Kalamalka Lake in Lake Country. The District of Lake Country is still asking residents to help locate the owner of that boat.

