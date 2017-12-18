Storm watch issued for Boundary

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected tomorrow.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Grand Forks and the Boundary.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow are expected on Tuesday expected in the Boundary, West Kootenay and Elk Valley regions, with snowfall starting shortly after midnight Tuesday, continuing through the morning and becoming “heavy at times.”

The snow is expected to taper off after midnight Wednesday.

In the Boundary, Environment Canada expects that snow fall will be the greatest along Highway 3 and in the City of Grand Forks.

“The winter storm watch may be upgraded to a warning once greater certainty is achieved regarding snowfall amounts and specific locations impacted,” the watch reads.

Environment Canada is also reminding drivers that road conditions can change rapidly and to check road conditions before driving at drivebc.ca