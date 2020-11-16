Storm warning in effect for Tofino and Ucluelet

Batten down the hatches, West Coast. A storm is coming.

A storm warning is in effect for the west coast of Vancouver Island as Environment Canada is expecting strong winds that could cause damage to hammer through Tofino and Ucluelet tonight and tommorow.

“Strong southeast winds of 70 to 100 km/h will develop tonight over West Vancouver Island as a strong Pacific low approaches the south coast. Winds will veer to southwest 50 to 70 km/h behind the low Tuesday morning and ease further Tuesday afternoon,” reads a weather alert posted by Environment Canada on Monday morning. “Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

ðŸ’¨ðŸ’¦ðŸŒŠ Storm Warning in Effect – 'Storm' force winds of 48 to 63 knots (89 to 117 kmph) are occurring or expected to occur… Posted by District of Tofino on Monday, November 16, 2020

