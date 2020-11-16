Storm brings wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island

A ‘vigorous’ storm is making its way to Vancouver Island tonight. (Environment Canada satellite image)

A storm could blow damaging winds over parts of Vancouver Island overnight.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for all coastal areas of the Island, advising that “strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring” from Nanoose Bay to the North Island and that strong, gusty winds are expected Tuesday morning from Victoria to Nanaimo.

The forecast calls for strong southeast winds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour developing overnight from the mid Island to the north Island, easing mid-day Tuesday. The warning notes that high winds “may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

For Victoria to Nanaimo, the forecast is for strong, sustained southeasterly winds in coastal areas close to the Strait of Georgia and Haro Strait.

“As the front races across the area, widespread and powerful gusty southerly winds will occur. Gusts in excess of 90km/h are possible,” the warning notes.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement advising of a brief period of heavy, wet snow Monday evening from Nanoose Bay to the north Island. Snow is already coming down in some areas and the forecast is for 2-5 centimetres of slushy snow in inland parts of the Island including the Port Alberni hump and Sutton Pass.

B.C. Ferries has already made sailing cancellations for Tuesday morning on the Tsawsassen-Swarz Bay route due to “forecasted adverse weather conditions,” according to a service notice. The 7 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 9 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay are both cancelled.

