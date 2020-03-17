Stores dedicate early hours to seniors, health-compromised shoppers

Quality Foods and Shoppers Drug Mart will be dedicating a portion of their opening hours for seniors and vulnerable members of society to shop, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Seniors and vulnerable citizens will soon be able to avoid the hustle and bustle at a couple of stores on the Island.

Quality Foods, Country Grocer and Shoppers Drug Mart will both use a portion of their opening hours dedicated just for those with immunocompromised systems, people living with disabilities and seniors.

Starting Wednesday, all Country Grocer locations will allow seniors and immune-compromised people to have an hour, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to shop freely without the pressure of the general public.

Starting Tuesday, all Shoppers Drug Mart locations will use the first opening hour for customers who need assistance, including people living with disabilities and seniors. Stores will also offer the 20 per cent seniors discount on regular priced items for the first hour every day.

1/2 Starting this week, Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicating the first opening hour of shopping at our stores to our customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities. — Shoppers Drug Mart (@ShopprsDrugMart) March 17, 2020

Starting Monday, March 23, all Quality Foods locations will use their first two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for exclusive shopping to vulnerable members ahead of the general public.

Although the store hours will change starting Monday, the announcement recommends seniors visit before 9 a.m. starting March 17.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we try and do our part to help minimize risk to our senior and health-compromised shoppers in this ever-evolving situation,” states the release.

Representatives from Costco, Whole Foods, Save-On-Foods, Fairway Market, No Frills, Superstore, Thrifty’s, Red Barn Markets, Country Grocer and The Market Stores say their operations are running business as usual.

