A fire destroyed a barn at Barrack Gold in Hope on Wednesday night. (Jackie Duggan photo)

A storage building and an adjacent trailer were destroyed by fire on Oct. 23, on a rural property on Yale Road.

Hope firefighters responded to the call, which came in just before 9 p.m. Both were completely involved in fire, according to the Hope Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is not known but is under investigation.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.