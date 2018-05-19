Stop! They might NOT be lost!

Mid-spring is an exciting time, a time to shake off the dust and get outdoors and time to start seeing baby wildlife along the highways, in the backcountry and sometimes near our homes.

Conservation Officer Scott Senkiw explains that late May to early June is the time of year that deer, moose and elk have their fawns and calves.

“For most of us, it is a special event to observe a newborn of any species in the wild, but he cautions that there are risks involved, both to the wildlife and the observer,” said Senkiw.

Every spring the Conservation Officer Service receives calls from the public indicating that they have found and picked up abandoned fawns and calves. What these well-meaning individuals don’t understand is that deer, moose and elk are ‘hider species’.

“What this means is that the female will hide her young in vegetation during the first two or three weeks of its life while she is off feeding.

“The female will return several times a day to feed and clean her young,” said Senkiw.

“The very young are scentless and well camouflaged for their environment. If you find a baby wild animal that you have strong reason to believe has been abandoned, for reasons such as a deceased mother nearby or an obvious injury, the best thing to do is to contact the Conservation Officer Service for advice.”

He said an exception can be made when it comes to baby birds. If a baby bird has fallen out of its nest, gently return it if it is safe to do so and the active nesting site is obvious.

Their best chance for survival is to remain in the wild. The most common misconception is that in the wild, a mother bird will reject a baby if it is handled by a human. This is not true, but a mother may not return if people or pets spend too much time in the area.

Some large ungulates, carnivores and even birds can be very protective of their young. Cow moose in particular, can become aggressive if they feel their calves are threatened.

“Moose are pound for pound very powerful animals and deserve a wide berth. Unless observing a calf from the safety of your vehicle it is best to leave the area quickly and quietly,” said Senkiw.

“Some babies, particularly carnivores, may also be sick with distemper or rabies.”

He stressed that the best option is to resist the urge to handle wildlife, big or small, and if in doubt contact the Conservation Officer Service’s Call Center at 1-877-952-7277 RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters).

“One final tip – please slow down while driving on our roads and highways and watch for wildlife. If you see any wildlife in a ditch or near a highway, reduce your speed and anticipate movement of that animal, or others of its kind, onto the highway.”