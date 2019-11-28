Stolen vehicle, drugs, weapons seized by Saanich police during two traffic stops less than 24 hours apart

Saanich police seized a stolen vehicle, drugs and various illegal weapons during two separate traffic stops in 24 hours. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police seized a stolen car, drugs and various illegal weapons during two traffic stops less than 24 hours apart.

On Nov. 18, officers from the traffic safety unit were patrolling near the 3400-block of Saanich Road when their automated license plate reader went off, telling them a stolen vehicle was nearby. The officers pulled the driver over and a man and woman were arrested. Upon searching the car, officers found drugs believed to be fentanyl and cocaine, bear spray and a Taser.

Less than 24 hours later, on Nov. 19, one of the same officers was patrolling near the 4000-block of Quadra Street. Once again, the automated license plate reader went off and the officer pulled over a man who was prohibited from driving. Police inspected the vehicle and found bear spray, brass knuckles and what appears to be fentanyl and crystal meth.

The first driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act and is being investigated for charges regarding possession of weapons and drugs. The second driver was charged for driving while prohibited, the car was impounded and he is also being investigated for drug and weapon possession charges.

The stolen vehicle has been returned to the registered owner.

Const. Markus Anastasiades noted police don’t believe the two incidents are connected but emphasized the effectiveness of the automated license plate reader.

