Stolen truck recovered by RCMP after it was used to commit crimes

Older red Chevy S10 was linked to thefts last weekend from rural and industrial areas of Chilliwack

Police say they located the Chevy truck stolen from downtown Chilliwack last weekend, but there were no details provided about what state it was in.

“The vehicle was recovered. Thanks to the media and the public for their assistance,” said RCMP Insp. Steve Vrolyk in a release on Feb. 25.

The 1996 Chev S10 truck was reported stolen overnight from Patten Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 22.

RCMP said that the driver of the stolen vehicle was linked to incidents of theft from rural areas and industrial areas, as well as dangerous driving.

The public was asked to keep an eye out, and call police if they saw the truck, but not to engage with the driver.

