Stolen stamp collection has been returned to owners in Abbotsford

Good Samaritan found the stamps hidden away in some bushes and turned them over to police

A large stamp collection that was found in some bushes in Abbotsford earlier this week and was turned over to police has now been returned to its rightful owners.

Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police Department said that after police issued a media release about the stamps on Tuesday, a local organization came forward to claim them.

Bird said the stamps belong to the Order of the Eastern Star and they had been donated to the organization by a stamp collector.

The collection was stolen from the Masonic Hall in Abbotsford last Thursday (May 16) during a meeting.

A Good Samaritan found the bags of stamps hidden away in a bush in central Abbotsford and turned them over to police.

The donated stamps had been prepared for sale to collectors, with the proceeds being used to purchase materials to make dressings for cancer patients.

Each month, the women of the Order of the Eastern Star meet and hand-make an average of 18 dozen dressings, which are then sent to the BC Cancer Agency for distribution to cancer patients, free of charge.

