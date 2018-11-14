Stolen solar panels pose danger in Duncan crosswalks

Officials with the City of Duncan are frustrated after two solar panels powering crosswalk lights were stolen over the last two weeks.

Two solar panels have been stolen from crosswalks within the City of Duncan. (Submitted)

Officials with the City of Duncan are frustrated after two solar panels powering crosswalk lights were stolen over the last two weeks.

The panels measure 22 inches by 36 inches and were installed at two different crosswalks within the city: one from Trunk Road and the second from Canada Avenue.

“The solar panels have been replaced at an approximate cost of $1,200 each,” said a post on the City of Duncan’s official Facebook page. “The theft of the solar panels makes for a significant safety issue as the cross-walk lights may not operate when a solar panel is removed.”

Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples said staff had hoped the one on Trunk Road and Beech Avenue was a one-off and the thief’s curiosity would be satisfied, but that didn’t happen.

“Since that was not the case, staff talked with the supplier and brainstormed to find a potential solution,” she said. “Staff have taken steps to increase the security and make the units more difficult to remove, and are applying the upgrades city-wide to all of our pedestrian signals.”

Staples went on to say that she and city officials would appreciate the public’s help in keeping an eye out for “anything that looks like tampering” with the crosswalk signal equipment.

“This kind of vandalism puts pedestrians at risk, particularly school children,” she said.

RCMP were not available to returns calls about the matter.

Those who may have information regarding the stolen solar panels are asked to contact the City of Duncan by phone (250-746-6126) or to email duncan@duncan.ca.

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter