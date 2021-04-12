Shayla, an 8-pound black and grey Havanese, was stolen from outside a store on Banks Road on Saturday. (Contributed)

Stolen pup located, Kelowna RCMP confirms

Mounties said on April 12 that Shayla, the 8-pound, black and grey Havanese dog, has been located safe and sound

A dog who was allegedly taken from out front of a local business on April 3 has been located, Kelowna RCMP confirmed.

Mounties said on April 12 that Shayla, the 8-pound, black and grey Havanese dog, has been located safe and sound.

On the evening of April 3, Shayla’s owner tied the dog to a tree out front of a restaurant on Banks Road while he went inside to pick up some food. When he came back outside, the pup was gone.

Witnesses told police two unidentified women in a black car stopped and took the dog.

With files from Michael Rodriguez

