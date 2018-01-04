Stolen property recovered from home on Blackwater Road

Quesnel RCMP say several people were arrested after a tip from theft victim

After a break & enter and theft at a business on Keis Avenue in Quesnel on Jan. 1, 2018, the business owner gave Quesnel RCMP a tip on Jan. 3, reporting he had information as to where his stolen electronic device may be located.

A press release from the Quesnel RCMP says members of the Quesnel RCMP General Duty and Crime Reduction Units visited a residence in the 1700 block of Blackwater Road following the tip, and found a stolen trailer parked at the home.

Upon entering the home, the officers say they saw stolen property in plain view.

The officers subsequently arrested several occupants of the home for possession of stolen property.

Once a search warrant was obtained, RCMP say they searched the property, where they seized the electronic device belonging to the business owner from Keis Avenue as well as several firearms and other stolen property.

Quesnel RCMP say they are still investigating the incident and have not released yet released the names of those arrested.