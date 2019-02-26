Stolen plates recoverd from vehicle in West Kelowna

Police were seen gathering at the Husky Station in West Kelowna on Tuesday

A car was towed from Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna, after police discovered stolen plates attached to it.

Police were called to check on the well-being and sobriety of an individual located inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle near the Husky Station, Tuesday morning about 9:20 a.m.

Both BC Ambulance and the fire department also attended as a precaution but weren’t needed.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, while police were on scene they discovered a stolen license plate from the vehicle, which was then towed from the scene.

A West Kelowna man in his 30’s, was positively identified by police and later released. No charges have been laid at this time.

