Stolen plates recoverd from vehicle in West Kelowna

A car was towed from Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna, after police discovered stolen plates attached to it.
Police were called to check on the well-being and sobriety of an individual located inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle near the Husky Station, Tuesday morning about 9:20 a.m.
Both BC Ambulance and the fire department also attended as a precaution but weren’t needed.
According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, while police were on scene they discovered a stolen license plate from the vehicle, which was then towed from the scene.
A West Kelowna man in his 30’s, was positively identified by police and later released. No charges have been laid at this time.
