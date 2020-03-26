Stolen motorcycle from New Hazelton located in Terrace

Terrace RCMP responded to approximately 152 files from Monday, March 16 to Thursday, March 19 and another 91 calls during the weekend from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22, bringing this week’s file count to 243.

Below are highlights from that weekend’s calls for service.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A routine patrol ended with a man arrested and a stolen vehicle recovered.

On Friday, March 20, around 4:15 p.m., a police officer was patrolling Thornhill when he observed two people on a motorcycle. Police checks confirmed the motorcycle was reported stolen out of New Hazelton. It was also uninsured.

A man was arrested for possession of stolen property and driving while prohibited. He was released on an Undertaking with a court date.

Impaired driver

A Thornhill man lost his license for 90 days after police responded to a report of an impaired driver this weekend.

On March 22 around 5:35 a.m., Terrace RCMP attended the area of Keith Avenue and Hall Street where they located a white truck matching the description of the reported vehicle. Upon speaking to the driver, police administered a roadside breath test, which registered a fail.

The driver received a 30-vehicle impoundment and 90-day driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Woman arrested following assault, weapons complaint

A Terrace woman is in police custody following a domestic assault that occurred over the weekend.

Around 3:45 p.m. on March 22, Terrace RCMP received a report of a weapon’s possession, a breach, and an assault at a residence in Terrace. Police set up a containment around the area, then entered the residence but the woman was not located.

On March 24, she was arrested for a separate matter and held in custody for court on March 25, at which point she was released on conditions.

Sobered up with police

Approximately 19 people sobered up police that weekend following disturbance-related files.

On Friday, March 20, 10 people were lodged in Terrace RCMP Detachment cells after being arrested by police on the 3100 block of Kalum Street, 4600 block of Lakelse Avenue, the area of Lakelse Avenue and Emerson Street, 4600 block of Greig Avenue, and 4600 block of Soucie Avenue.

Of those people, six were men and four were women.

Saturday, March 21 saw four men arrested after being picked up on Hwy 16 W and Ferry Island, Kalum Street and Loen Avenue, and the 4400 and 4700 block of Lakelse Avenue.

Five people were arrested to sober up safely on Sunday: two women, two men, and a youth.

They were picked up on the 4600 block of Scott Avenue, the 4700 block of Walsh Avenue, 4700 block of Lakelse Avenue, the 4600 block of Park Avenue, and the 3700 block of Paquette Avenue.

If you have information about crime, please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400.

