Stolen Kelowna car linked to attempted Vernon business break in

Police are continuing their investigation after a suspicious vehicle took off during a suspected break and enter into a Vernon business.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer spotted a suspicious vehicle near a business in the 4300 block of 25th Avenue. Upon closer inspection, the officer saw a man and woman attempting to run away from the area.

Officers attempted to locate the suspects but they later got away in a small vehicle.

“In an effort to flee the compound, the driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly attempted to hit an officer on scene, however our officer was able to jump out of the way as to avoid injury,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said.

“For concerns of public and police safety officers did not initiate a pursuit of the suspect vehicle, which was being driven in a dangerous manner.”

The car was found abandoned near 35th Avenue and 29th Street.

The suspect vehicle was confirmed stolen from the Kelowna area. The car has since been impounded but the suspects are still at large.

