Stolen firewood truck possibly sighted in Nanaimo

Work truck stolen from property in Whiskey Creek between Dec. 25 and 26

Jake MacNeil shared this photo of the 1st Choice Firewood truck on the Reliable Firewood Oceanside Facebook page Tuesday, Dec. 26. The truck was reported stolen earlier in the morning. — Facebook photo

Jake MacNeil, owner of 1st Choice Firewood, said he’s received multiple reports of sightings of his firewood truck which was stolen in late December, but none of those sightings have led to a recovery.

MacNeil’s truck was stolen sometime overnight between Christmas Day and Boxing Day at the 3400-block of Brittain Boulevard in Whiskey Creek.

“I talked to all the neighbours around here and nobody’s seen anything,” MacNeil said.

MacNeil said he received a tip that the truck could have been taken on the ferries while another person told him the truck had been in the Jingle Pot area of Nanaimo.

“Every tip I got is like a day or two after. It’s too slow,” he said.

MacNeil posted on the Reliable Firewood Oceanside Facebook page Dec. 26 that the firewood truck had been stolen from Whiskey Creek. Since then, the post has been shared more than 900 times.

MacNeil said he’s been talking to ICBC and getting bills together as he doesn’t have another truck he can use for the business.

“I can’t go to work anyways right now because there’s snow on the ground,” he said. “Honestly, that makes it hurt a little bit less.”

Pictures on Facebook show the truck to be a dark green Ford F750 with 1st Choice Firewood and the number 250-738-9929 written on the side in white. The bed of the truck is black with the same writing, but in red.

If anyone sees a truck matching that description, they are asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.