Stolen credit card suspect caught on video

Cranbrook RCMP are currently investigating a theft from vehicle which occurred sometime on July 15, and are seeking information on a suspect who was caught on video attempting to use a stolen credit card.

On July 16, a man informed the Cranbrook detachment that his wallet had been stolen from his vehicle sometime on the afternoon of July 15.

His vehicle had been parked at the Tamarack Centre when an unknown person entered the vehicle and took his wallet.

At approximately 2:40 pm a credit card belonging to the man was used at a local gas station. The card was declined and the man using the card left the store without taking the credit card.

A second vehicle was broken into around this time and a credit card was used at another local convenience store.

The same man was identified as a suspect in this theft as well.

Police received video from the gas station and were able to locate the man using the stolen credit card.

RCMP are asking anyone who is able to identify the man to contact the Cranbrook Detachment at 250-489-3471.