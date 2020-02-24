Stolen Chevy used in Chilliwack crime spree over the weekend

RCMP in Chilliwack asking the public to keep an eye out for the red truck used in thefts

RCMP are asking the public to watch for a stolen red pickup and to call them. (BP file)

Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a stolen red truck involved in thefts, and dangerous driving over the weekend.

The report of the older pickup stolen overnight from Patten Avenue in Chilliwack came in to RCMP on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The vehicle is described as a red 1996 Chevrolet S10 pickup with BC plates CP0962 on it.

“Since that time, the vehicle, and a driver, described as a white male wearing glasses has been involved in incidents of theft from rural residences and industrial areas, as well as driving dangerously throughout Chilliwack,” said RCMP Insp. Steve Vrolyk.

The public is asked to keep an eye out for the truck, but warned not to engage with the driver.

“If you spot it, do not approach, but call 9-1-1 right away.”

READ MORE: Pickups are the top target of thieves

READ MORE: Older vehicles get hit more often

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress