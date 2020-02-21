Stinky situation for some in Vernon

Significant changes to Abbotsford's waste programs will see garbage containers replace bins and bags.

Some Vernonites were left in a stinky situation with they came home and realized their garbage hadn’t been picked up.

The City of Vernon encountered an unexpected issue that postponed collection for those with Thursday pickup.

“It has come to our attention that some residences were missed during collection on Thursday, Feb. 20,” Roads manager Chris Ovens said.

“Waste Connections Canada has identifid the issue and has assured us they will be returning to the affected areas on Saturday morning.”

Residents missed are asked to put their trash back out for tomorrow morning (Feb. 22).

The city extended its apologies for the inconvenience.

