Still time to register an entry into Downtown Courtenay’s Christmas Parade

Downtown Courtenay is proud to host the Comox Valley Christmas Parade this December, celebrating a Dr. Seuss Christmas.

On Sunday, Dec. 2, Downtown Courtenay, in partnership with their community sponsors, presents its annual Comox Valley Christmas Parade on 5th Street from Harmston to Cliffe Avenue, starting at 2 p.m.

With many floats already signed up, the event committee is welcoming additional registrants to join the spirit and showcase their group to thousands of spectators.

“Downtown Courtenay loves hosting this event, as it brings the whole community together at a time of year that we can all reflect on the nostalgia of being Downtown Courtenay during a special time of year,” said Jenny Deters, president of the Downtown Courtenay BIA.

Businesses and organizations that partake in the parade have an opportunity to receive one of the fantastic category prizes. The judges are comprised of the Comox Valley’s three mayors and parade sponsors, and will determine the winners for the following categories:

• Best Overall – $500 cash from Mackenzie Gartside and Associates –Select Mortgages

• Best Commercial Entry – $500 Advertising Certificate – The Comox Valley Record

• Best Non-Profit – $500 cash from Brian McLean Chevrolet

• Best Entertaining – $500 Thrifty Foods gift certificates

• Best Children/Youth – $500 gift certificates from downtown Courtenay businesses

• Mayors’ Choice – $500 gift certificates from downtown Courtenay Businesses

• Best New Entry – $500 gift certificates downtown Courtenay businesses

After the parade, Santa will be visiting with children at the Scotiabank plaza on the corner of England Avenue and Fifth Street between 3-4 p.m.

The event committee is encouraging spectators to bring an item for the Comox Valley Food Bank, which can be dropped off at the plaza, or at the large community Christmas tree at England and Fifth.

Downtown Courtenay thanks the parade’s major sponsors: The Eagle 97.3, The Comox Valley Record, Brian McLean Chevrolet Buick GMC, Thrifty Foods, and Mackenzie Gartside and Associates for contributing to this event and making it a success.

Watch for many other events and activities that happen in downtown Courtenay during the weekend, including the Moonlight and Magic Festival, and the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 23.

For additional details, visit the Downtown Courtenay website at downtowncourtenay.com or call 250-650-2015.