Still time to participate in Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf for Kids Sake fundraiser

Team CIBC takes part in this past year’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Quesnel Golf for Kids Sake fundraiser. This year’s event is ongoing for residents to take part in until Aug. 15. (Photo submitted)

There’s still time to ‘par-tee’ with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Quesnel this summer through the 14th annual Golf for Kids Sake fundraiser.

Originally kicking off Aug. 1 and running until Aug. 15, BBBSQ fundraising co-ordinator Joanie Newman said so far registration has been slow, however, hopes residents will keep the organization in mind if they plan on heading out on the links at either the Richbar Golf Course or at the Quesnel Golf Club until the end of the month.

All funds raised will go toward BBBSQ’s local programming, and Newman said every participant will receive a goodie bag and will be entered into the silent door prize draw. To top it off, the event’s top fundraiser will win a three-night stay at the Coast Blackcomb Suites at Whistler for any time of their choosing, donated by the Keen family.

The basket, door prize draws will be made on Monday, Aug. 17.

Anyone interested in participating, as either an individual or as part of a team, must call Newman at 250-992-7257 or e-mail bbbsques@goldcity.net to register.

The cost is $25 per person donation by cash or cheque, while pledge collections are also encouraged. Pledge forms will come with participants’ registration package upon signing up, Newman noted.

“We normally have a dinner, and a big event, but we just couldn’t do that this year with COVID, but there’s still time to sign up,” Newman said. “We did it this way over a longer period of time so people could do it on their own and be safe out on the course.”

Tax receipts for donations over $20 will be provided, Newman added.

