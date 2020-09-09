Still no charges in Nelson death of Abbotsford police officer

Neither the Nelson Police Department nor the Crown counsel has yet released any information about the man who police say attacked an off-duty Abbotsford police officer on Baker Street nearly two months ago.
On Friday, the Nelson Crown counsel office told the Star it has “no information to report at this time.”
The Nelson Police Department said in an email, “We continue to wait for the Crown to review the file. Until they … approve charges, there really is nothing else for us to report.”
Const. Allan Young of the Abbotsford Police Department was seriously injured on July 16 after he allegedly approached a man causing a disturbance. Young died three days later.
A 26-year-old man was arrested, but the two agencies have so far said nothing about the person’s identity or about the status of the case, except that it is still under investigation.
In a criminal investigation, the police assess whether there is enough evidence to recommend to Crown counsel that charges be laid.
In deciding whether to lay charges, Crown counsel considers whether there is a strong likelihood of conviction and whether prosecuting the case would be in the public interest. If a charge is laid, a date is then set for the accused to appear in court.
