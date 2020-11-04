Stewart Transfer Station temporarily closed

Residents are asked to keep recyclables for around two weeks

The Stewart Transfer Station is closed to the public until further notice. (District of Stewart/Facebook)

The Stewart Transfer Station is closed to the public until further notice due to maintenance and repairs to the Barnachez Bridge, effective immediately. Users are asked to keep their recyclables until the facility reopens, which is anticipated to take around two weeks.

The Barnachez Bridge offers access to the transfer station, Stewart’s sanitary lagoons and and the Sluice Box Trail hiking path. The single span log bridge is around 20 years old.

“It’s an old forestry bridge so it’s a log structure with cross ties and a wooden deck,” said Mark Sture, Stewart director of public works in June.

“The wooden deck is very spongy and soft, so in need of replacement.”

The District of Stewart said in a public notice that it would provide a community update on the repairs by Thursday, Nov. 12.

