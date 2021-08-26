Stephen Fowler named as Green Party of Canada candidate for Abbotsford riding

Stephen Fowler has been named as the Green Party of Canada candidate for the Abbotsford riding. (Submitted)

Stephen Fowler has been named as the Green Party of Canada’s Abbotsford riding candidate.

Fowler has been a teacher in the Abbotsford School District for 25 years, primarily working at Rick Hansen Secondary School.

According to his press release, providing a voice for the student population and future generations is a big reason why he is running in his third federal election.

Fowler initially ran in the 2015 Canadian federal election, earning 2,416 votes or just over five per cent of the vote. He increased his vote totals in the 2019 election, collecting 3,702 votes or 7.6 per cent.

“A vote for parties that choose building oil pipelines to fight climate change, stand with provincial governments that support fracking, or insist that climate change is not a concern is a vote to bring humanity closer to climate catastrophe,” he stated. “Regardless of what other parties, or the media say, the number one issue is climate change and human survival.”

Fowler added that other issues such as the economy, health care, reconciliation with First Nations, social justice, environmental protection and restoration and ethical governance with integrity are also keys to fighting climate change.

