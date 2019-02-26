Stelly’s Fill The Hive food drive is happening March 6

Donated cans of food. The students hope to hit their goal of 10,000 donated cans, this year. (Pixabay)

The 2019 Stelly’s food drive for The Hive will take place March 6 from 3:30 to 8 p.m.

This year’s drive to drum up donations for The Hive food bank has been organized by seven students and three teachers –Ryan Braun, Chris McDonald and Brad Hart.

The group will be seeking donations from people in the Keating, Brentwood and Central Saanich areas, with over 100 students going door to door.

ALSO READ: North Saanich curling club donates to Peninsula food bank

Both food and monetary donations are welcome, with $1 being enough to pay for two cans of food.

Last year they were able to give 12,000 cans of food to their nominated food bank thanks to generous donations from the community, including a $3,000 contribution. This year, they are hoping to hit 10,000 cans but Elsa d’Anjou, one of the organizers, is optimistic.

ALSO READ: Former elite players launch Sports Excellence Basketball at Parkland school

“When we’re going door to door, even small change helps. Larger donations can either be given to the students or delivered to our main station,” she said.

The organizers have set up three stations that will act as muster and rendezvous points. These will be located at Brentwood elementary school, Keating elementary school and at a spot near the Central Saanich police station.

RELATED: Stelly’s students hitting the town for donations

The students taking part, aged between 16 and 19, will travel in small groups and have been given their own routes to follow, co-ordinated from each station.

The Hive website lists the following items as potential donations: milk (UHT or powdered), soup, tomatoes (tinned), tinned meat/fish, tinned fruit, lentils, sponge pudding (tinned), rice pudding (tinned), pasta sauces, curry sauces, cereals, instant mash potato, jam/peanut butter, tinned beans, tinned vegetables, rice/pasta/noodles.

If you are interested in donating please contact the Stelly’s website stellys.sd63.bc.ca.

nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter