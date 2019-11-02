Smithers Steelhead Brendan DeVries attempts to control the puck during the second period of their game against the Hazelton Wolverines held in Smithers on Nov 2. The Steelheads won the game 9-2, bringing their season record to 2-2. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Steelheads swim past Wolverines in 9-2 win

The Steelheads next game is Nov. 16 in Smithers against the Terrace River Kings

After dropping their first home game last Saturday the Smithers Steelheads skated to a 9-2 victory over the Hazelton Wolverines.

After a scoreless first period, the Steelheads opened the scoring less than a minute into the second period, with Jonathan Creswell finding the back of the net.

Hazelton responded with a goal by centreman Louis Parent shortly after.

The Steelheads then opened the floodgates, scoring five goals over the rest of the period which saw the home team lead a number of odd-man rushes against Hazelton.

They would tally another three goals in the third, while Hazelton would net an additional goal, for a 9-2 final.

Steelheads captain Randall Groot, Jonathan Creswell and Michael Lynch finished the game with two goals apiece.

The win brings the Steelheads to a .500 2-2 record.

The team is back in the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) after disbanding after the 2016-2017 season due to a lack of players.

They last won the CIHL championship in the 2015-2016 season.

The Steelheads next game is Nov. 16 in Smithers against the Terrace River Kings.

