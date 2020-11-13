Steamy business: Kelowna fire crews called to false alarm at condo complex

What was initially reported as a structure fire turned out to be a malfunctioning heat pump putting off steam

UPDATE: 8:50 p.m.

What was initially thought to be smoke turned out to be nothing but steam at a Kelowna condo complex on Friday evening.

Multiple engines responded to Abbott House just after 8 p.m. for what was initially reported as a structure fire but turned out to be a malfunctioning heat pump from the basement.

Due to the malfunction, steam filled the building, prompting residents to call in the fire department.

Technicians are on the way to the scene and most fire crews have left. Those that are remaining on scene are assisting with ventilating the building.

ORIGINAL:

Kelowna fire crews are responding to reports of smoke at Abbott House condo complex on Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 2901 Abbott Street around 8:15 p.m and are now stationed at the western corner of Abbott and West Avenue.

#Kelowna fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire at Abbot St. and West Ave. Nothing major showing upon arrival, crews looking for source of smoke. @KelownaCapNews for updates.

. @ScanKelowna pic.twitter.com/WQqpSu2LYY — Phil McLachlan (@newspaperphil) November 14, 2020

The call came in as a possible structure fire, prompting six engines to attend the scene but no flames were showing upon their arrival. Four engines have since been called off.

Crews are now inside the building looking for the source of the smoke.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News