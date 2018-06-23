Steaks stolen from supermarket in Nanaimo

Shopping basket full of steak taken from the Save-On-Foods at Country Club Centre

A suspect purloined sirloin this week.

A man stole a shopping basket full of steak from the Save-On-Foods at Country Club Centre, according to a social media post from Nanaimo Crime Stoppers.

Nanaimo RCMP, in an e-mail to the News Bulletin, noted that the incident happened Thursday at about 9 p.m.

“Male shown allegedly stole a basket full of steaks from Save-On-Foods Country Club location then sauntered out the front door; rumour has it he may be a repeat offender,” noted the Crime Stoppers post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.