Stay safe on the rivers of Chilliwack and don’t become a statistic, says swift water expert

People can become entangled, pinned and trapped by river logs, and every year people die on the river, so stay safe, according to Chilliwack Search and Rescue. This logjam is at the end of Lickman Road on the Vedder River. (CSAR)

One of the best ways to enjoy a little outdoor recreation, and a place to cool down in Chilliwack is to head to the river.

But at the same time, one of the biggest hazards on any river can be the wood floating around or rootballs anchored underwater with branches sticking out.

“You can become entangled, pinned and trapped on logs,” wrote Adam Laurie, a swift water team member and instructor for CSAR, in a recent safety message.

As the water levels start to go down and the sun comes out, many will be heading to local rivers.

20 CSAR members attended last night’s swiftwater training from Tesky Rock to Peach Rd., working on swims, wading, throw bagging and building team spirit before water rescue season starts!#sar #bcsar #swiftwater pic.twitter.com/9GhQt8BShz — Chilliwack SAR (@ChilliwackSAR) April 18, 2019

“Every year people get caught in logs on many rivers and die.

“Please don’t be a statistic this year; be aware of the hazards and avoid them.

“Stay safe everyone.”

The SAR photo below shows a partially submerged log with branches sticking out on the Fraser River at Lickman Road.

“All the water is directed straight into the logs,” Laurie added. “So please be aware (of hazards). Get out of the river upstream and walk around.”

Safety Tips:

• Always wear a PFD;

• Avoid hazardous sections and hidden dangers;

• Don’t tie tubes together as ropes can get caught up in them.

One of the biggest river hazards is wood. You can become entangled, pinned & trapped on logs. Be aware of the hazards & avoid them! Always wear a PFD, avoid hazards & don’t tie tubes together (ropes can get caught & you can get trapped). Pic: current logjam by Lickman #bcsar pic.twitter.com/ccOZpq0j2h — Chilliwack SAR (@ChilliwackSAR) July 17, 2019

