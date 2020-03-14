Stay in your cars, ferry operator Waterbridge asks travellers

The company that operates ferries on the Arrow and Adams Lakes wants its passengers to stay inside their cars to help crews avoid the coronavirus.

“We ask that all passengers limit their interactions with the crews and each other by staying in their vehicle during the entire sailing,” said a release by Waterbridge Ferries on Friday.

Waterbridge operates three ferries on the Arrow Lakes, and one on Adams Lake.

WaterBridge says it’s committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for its crews and passengers, and are monitoring the situation surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) closely.

The company says it’s taking steps to mitigate the spread of the illness.

“As a precaution, crews at our terminals and on board our vessels are taking extra measures to clean all touch points until the risk is contained,” the company says.

“Thank you for your cooperation and support during this difficult time,” Waterbridge concludes.

Coastal ferries

On Friday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said B.C. Ferries has asked for “lenience” on Transport Canada regulations requiring passengers on the large coastal ferries to leave vehicles parked on lower decks.

That permission has not been granted by federal officials.

In a conference phone call with other premiers, Trudeau assured him he would take that up with Transport Canada.

