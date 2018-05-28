States of local emergency lifted

Returning to normal, once the flood threat has passed

In Tulameen, in early May, workers were building temporary dikes against rising water in Otter Lake, which had already ignored a stop sign to flood into town. Photo courtesy RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has lifted the state of local emergency for several areas.

The threat of flooding in electoral areas “B” (Cawston), “E” (Naramata) and “H” (Rural Princeton, Tulameen) no longer requires prompt coordination of action or special regulation of persons or property to protect the health, safety or welfare of people or to limit damage to property according to the RDOS.

The regional district has also prepared a list of tips and resources to help residents whose evacuation orders or alerts have been lifted with flood recovery.

Residents should take the following safety precautions when returning to their homes:

Before entering your home, walk around the outside checking for signs of damage or danger.

Before turning on electrical equipment that has been affected by flooding, have it checked by a qualified electrician.

If your well has been flooded, assume the water in your home is contaminated and use alternate sources. If you think your well may be contaminated, learn more here: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/well-water-testing.

Destroy all food which may have been submerged in flood waters.

It’s important to dry out, clean and disinfect your home as soon as possible to avoid mold.

Clean up spilled medicines, bleaches, gasoline or other flammable liquids immediately. Wear rubber gloves and protective clothing and dispose the waste appropriately.

Emergency officials should be advised of major spills or leaks immediately.

Resources:

Flooding Factsheet: Emergency Management BC (EMBC)

http://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/public-safety-and-emergency-services/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/embc/fact-sheets/embc_factsheet_-_floods.pdf

Cleaning Up After the Flood – General Information: Emergency Management BC (EMBC)

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/public-safety-and-emergency-services/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/embc/flooding/flood_clean_up.pdf

Flood Clean-up – Physical, Microbiological, and Chemical Hazards: HealthLinkBC

http://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthfiles/hfile20.stm

Health and Safety after Flooding: Interior Health Authority

http://www.rdosmaps.bc.ca/min_bylaws/EOC/2018Flood/20180524_1500_PSA_IHA_After_Flooding.pdf

A Guide to Disaster Recovery: Province of BC

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/public-safety-and-emergency-services/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/embc/preparedbc/one_step_at_a_time_guide_to_disaster_recovery.pdf

Local Authorities and First Nations Recovery Toolkit

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/public-safety-and-emergency-services/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/local-government/local_authorities_and_first_nations_recovery-toolkit_march_2018.pdf

Disaster Financial Assistance: Province of BC

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/emergency-response-and-recovery/disaster-financial-assistance

You can find 2018 Flooding and Wildfire Preparedness information at the Emergency Info BC web hub

Flood Recovery and Returning Home

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen: Emergency Operations Centre

http://www.rdos.bc.ca/news-events/eoc/active-eoc-information/

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

Email me or message me on Facebook

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram