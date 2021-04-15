State of local emergency declared for Dragon Hill Road

One property has been ordered to evacuate with at least several others placed on evacuation alert in Quesnel due to the risk of landslide.

The City of Quesnel ordered a state of local emergency Thursday, April 15 within the area of Dragon Hill Road.

An evacuation order has been issued for 1927 Dragon Hill Road, and an evacuation alert has been issued to the adjoining properties located along Dragon Hill Road.

“To ensure public safety, residents are being asked to stay away from emergency affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs for their own safety and for the safety of City crews,” stated a news release.

“Any use of the trails by the public along Dragon Hill Road is also forbidden.”

The City said it is working closely with Emergency Management BC to monitor the situation and will provide updates when available.

A state of local emergency was declared earlier this week for the area of Panorama Ridge also due to the risk of landslide. An evacuation order for 505 Panorama Ridge, and an evacuation alert for four adjoining properties remains in place.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer