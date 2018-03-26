State of emergency remains in Armstrong

A State of Local Emergency Order remains in place for the City of Armstrong.

Over the weekend city crews implemented mitigation measures by placing diversions at culvert intakes.

“These actions, along with a positive change in weather conditions, greatly decreased flood concerns,” said Warren Smith, emergency program coordinator.

Staff continue to work with Emergency Management BC through which the province is providing assistance to Armstrong.

The city asks residents to use caution around creeks as fast moving water may cause erosion and instability of bank edges.

Residents are also reminded that they are responsible for protecting their buildings and properties from flooding. Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the Public Works Yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue and at the corner of Bridge Street and Okanagan Blvd.

Residents whose homes are impacted by the Meighan Creek flooding event should call City Hall 250-546-3023.

