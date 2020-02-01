State of emergency for CVRD, emergency reception centre open at CCC

***10:40 a.m. Update Drive BC reports the the highway between Duncan and Chemainus has re-opened. Please expect delays and continue to drive based on the conditions.

#BCHwy1 the road is now fully OPEN between #Duncan and #Chemainus after flooding has been cleared up. Please expect delays.#VanIsle — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) February 1, 2020

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has declared a state of emergency and activated a Level 2 emergency operations centre as well as an emergency reception centre for evacuees in response to the intense localized flooding in various spots in the region, despite flood waters having receded as of Saturday morning.

UPDATE – The state of local emergency in the Cowichan Valley continues this morning, but water flows in several of the key watersheds in the region appear to have stabilized. For more information: https://t.co/hvK7UiX0zd — myCVRD (@mycvrd) February 1, 2020

The latest update — as of 9 a.m. Saturday morning is that The Trans Canada Highway remains closed north of Duncan for traffic in both directions. Other current roads closures include Westholme Road, Chemainus Road, Canada Avenue, Mary Street and Tzouhalem Road, according to CVRD spokesperson Kris Schumacher.

Transit routes 31, 34 and 36 are not operating due to flooding on hwy 1 and other major roads. No transit in Ladysmith.

Route 6 Crofton/Chemainus/Duncan is not going north of Crofton. There is no service to communities of Halalt or Chemainus. — myCVRD (@mycvrd) February 1, 2020

North Cowichan staffers are standing by at the traffic circle at the base of Lakes Road in the event a flood wall needs to be installed at that location.

#BCHwy1 flooding has closed the road south of Mt Sicker. #DuncanBC — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) February 1, 2020

Know before you go. Check the Drive BC website for up-to-date road closure information.

Another update is expected by 11:30 a.m.

The water levels in the Koksilah, Chemainus, and Cowichan Rivers peaked overnight from Friday and into the early morning hours of Saturday. Real-time river level and flows can be monitored by residents at www.wateroffice.ec.gc.ca

An “atmospheric river” brought heavy rains with a station at Effingham Inlet, off the west coast, recording nearly 300mm of rain on Friday.

By Friday evening, Chemainus River was above a 5-year flow and still rising as was Cowichan River.

Around 10 p.m. flooding in areas of Crofton resulted in the evacuation of about 23 people. A BC Transit bus was used to bring 18 residents to the Duncan area to stay with friends and family, and the rest were accommodated in Crofton. According to the Cowichan Valley Regional District, evacuations continued into the early morning and at 3 a.m. the Cowichan Community Centre opened as a group lodging and reception centre for about 28 evacuated residents from North Cowichan and the Halalt First Nation.

Saturday morning CVRD staff were also called to fill their roles at the CVRD’s emergency reception centre at the Cowichan Community Centre as residents from multiple low-lying areas have been evacuated due to the flood.

Residents needing emergency evacuation help should call 911.

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com