State of Emergency declared in District of Kent

Due to severe infrastructure damages, as the result of river flooding, landslides and heavy rain, Mayor Sylvia Pranger has issued a state of emergency in the District of Kent.

According to a statement from the district, the heavy rainfall not only caused localized flooding but triggered rockfalls and landslides, particularly on Rockwell Drive in Harrison and Hemlock Valley Road leading up to Sasquatch Mountain Resort. Both roadways are currently impassable, stranding resort goers and residents alike.

Affected property owners have already been contacted by the RCMP and local Search and Rescue workers; those notified have been ordered to be evacuated immediately.

The district stated there is damage to potable water infrastructure as well. Drinking water in the area has been temporarily shut off due to a water line break and will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) and Emil Anderson Construction are working with district staff to clear and repair the roads as soon as possible.

Provincial partners with the district are working closely with local authorities to resolve issues as quickly as possible, including watching weather systems and consulting with MOTI concerning land stability.

The public is advised to stay away from Rockwell Drive as the roadway is currently unstable and water flows rapidly along the road and ditches. It is closed to the public except for emergency personnel and local traffic.

Additional security and RCMP patrols will be present in the affected areas to patrol residential properties.

More to come.

