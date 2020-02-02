State of emergency continues in Cowichan Sunday morning

A number of parks in the Cowichan Valley are closed for safety reasons.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District announced Sunday morning that while conditions are improving, the district remains in a state of emergency and an evacuation order for those who were forced out of their homes by flood waters remains in effect.

The evacuation order covers a number of homes in the Municipality of North Cowichan, specifically on Westholme Road, Tussie Road, Chemainus Road and Crofton Road. While those roads are now open and accessible, people should only use them if they have to.

Many roads that were closed yesterday have been reopened, with the exception of Canada Avenue and Cowichan Bay Road. Residents should exercise caution as there may still be water pooled on roads throughout the region, a CVRD press release stated.

Power has been restored to nearly all neighbourhoods that were affected Friday and Saturday. Only five homes in south Shawnigan Lake remain without power Sunday morning.

A number of parks in the Cowichan Valley are closed for safety reasons. They include:

• Art Mann Park in North Cowichan

• Cowichan Valley Trail sections in Skutz Falls and Sherman Road area due to flooding

• Bright Angel Park — bridge access is restricted, but the park remains open

• Stocking Creek — bridge access is restricted, but the park remains open

• Sandy Pool Park — entirety of park is closed

CVRD Parks & Trails staff will continue to identify and evaluate park conditions across the region today and Monday.

Highway Rentals in Duncan is opening at 12 p.m. and will have a fresh load of sand and bags for residents to protect their property, available free of charge.