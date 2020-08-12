Starvation claims Great Blue Heron in Crofton

No other contributing factors found in death during a necropsy

Dead heron was found along the Crofton waterfront. (Photo by Don Bodger)

A necropsy did not determine anything unusual about the death of a Great Blue Heron on the Crofton waterfront.

With the herons being an endangered species, there were concerns about whether something untoward might have happened. However, that didn’t turn out to be the case.

“It was pretty decomposed,” said Dr. Helen Schwantje, a wildlife veterinarian for the provincial government in the Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations of Wildlife Management.

“We actually sent it to the Agriculture lab in Abbotsford and there was no evidence of disease.”

The Ministry of Agriculture team at the B.C. Animal Health Centre has expertise in veterinary diagnostic testing.

“I can do some things, but not everything so we routinely send birds there,” said Schwantje. “It’s part of the protocol we do.”

The report that came back indicated the adult male heron’s death could be attributed to emaciation. It had been suffering from starvation and there was no indication of any other contributing factors.

Schwantje added it’s always good to keep an eye on these deaths as they occur in the event of salmonella or other diseases being contributing factors.

Cowichan Valley Citizen