Start a new family Christmas tradition this Sunday in Princeton

Marley was dead.

Yet the whole wonderful story of his tortured ghost and the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge will come to life this Sunday at the Princeton Library.

The library is hosting a public and dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“The tradition of public readings of beloved stories reinforces several of the values we hold dear – community, literacy and inclusivity,” said Princeton librarian and event organizer Paula Shackleton.

“From the very young to the very old, A Christmas Carol captivates us all

“Ebenezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim are the Dickens characters that embody our lives, and make a fresh appearance, as it were, each December, just in time to give us the literary equivalent of a booster shot.”

According to Shackleton the famous Christmas novella is the perfect length for a one-sitting reading, and there will be short musical interludes and festive refreshments to enjoy between staves.

Born in 1812 Dickens wrote about poverty, the plight and rights of children and the joys and challenges of family in times of economic change. Many of his books were published in instalments in the local newspaper. This format gained him a large popular following. Many modern writers, such as John Irving, declare Dickens as their stylistic mentor, and similarities can be seen in their writing mechanics.