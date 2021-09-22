mart

Starland Timber Mart customer appreciation day

In honour of its twenty first anniversary, Starland Timber Mart hosted a customer appreciation day on Sept. 11. The event consisted of a complementary lunch and a free giveaways which included a gift certificate to the store worth $1,000. In addition, customers received 50 per cent off sale on carpet rollends, 40 per cent off on vinyl planks, and 25 per cent off on carpets and area rugs. Congratulations to Trennis and the staff at Starland. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

  • Sep. 22, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Burns Lake Lakes District News

 

