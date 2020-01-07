Star power wanted at Vernon’s Powerhouse theatre

Powerhouse Theatre is holding its second round of auditions for Ben Hur, the theatre’s third performance of the regular season. (File photo)

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre is continuing its search for star power as it rounds out the cast and crew for its latest production.

The theatre is holding a second round of auditions for Ben Hur on Friday, Jan. 10. at 7 p.m. in Powerhouse Theatre’s auditorium.

Director Tanya Laing Gahr calls the script “hilarious” but challenging, and requires a strong acting team and backstage crew.

“Four actors portray more than 20 characters in order to bring the enormity of Ben Hur to life, and the technicians and stage managers will have their hands full supporting the special effects, quick changes and other surprises for the audience,” Laing Gahr said.

The play features an amateur theatre troupe of four actors who bring to life the grand tale of fictional Jewish prince and merchant Judah Ben Hur. The stage is set in Jerusalem during the life of Christ, and the audience is treated to the actors’ struggles through rivalries and offstage romances.

Ben Hur is set to run from April 29-May 9 and will also be Powerhouse’s entry in two upcoming festivals: Ozone (May 16-23 in Kelowna) and Mainstage (July 3-11 in Port Alberni). The festivals showcase top community theatre productions from around the province.

“This is a fast-paced comedy, which makes it an exciting festival entry,” Laing Gahr said.

“The performances at Ozone and Mainstage Festival often lean toward dramas, but I believe that comedy done well is a greater challenge for both actors and directors. Timing and delivery are everything, so cast and crew will be at the top of their game throughout the run of the play and into festival season.”

Callbacks are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. For more information or to complete an audition form, visit auditions.powerhousetheatre.net.

